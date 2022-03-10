ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — More Major League Baseball games have been canceled as the sport’s lockout continues.

The Tampa Bay Rays’ first two home series, against the Orioles and A’s, are among the games wiped out after talks between players and MLB stalled again.

Opening Day has been pushed back to April 14 at the earliest.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games Wednesday, appearing to cut off the chance to play a full 162-game schedule and threatening locked out players with loss of salary and service time.

As the sides narrowed many economic differences to a small margin, they became bogged down over management’s attempt to gain an international amateur draft. Talks on that narrow topic were to continue Wednesday night.

In the meantime, at 6:30 p.m. on the 98th day of the lockout, Manfred announced two additional series had been canceled through April 13. That raised the total to 184 games wiped out from the 2,430-game regular season, or 7.6%.

“Because of the logistical realities of the calendar, another two series are being removed from the schedule, meaning that opening day is postponed until April 14,” Manfred said.

The union’s latest counteroffer was hand delivered by chief negotiator Bruce Meyer to MLB’s office shortly before 2 p.m. after he walked three blocks through a wintry mix from union headquarters.

While the gaps shrunk on the luxury tax, pre-arbitration bonus pool and minimum salary, management continued to press for its long-held goal of an international amateur draft. Players have repeatedly rejected the proposal since it was made on July 28.

Manfred had set a Tuesday deadline for a deal to preserve a 162-game schedule, and staff had started planning for opening day on April 6/7, back from the original March 31. The deadline was extended it to 2 p.m. Wednesday and then to 6 p.m.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.