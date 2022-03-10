GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad couple is bringing the fun of the arcade to people at home with Level Up Mobile Arcade.

Vy’Teshia and Franklin Badger launched an inflatables business, Jump Jump Around Inflatables, at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

With COVID shutting down a majority of entertainment facilities in the state, the couple wanted to create a service that allowed kids to have fun while being safe.

The Badgers bring bounce houses and other inflatables to the home and sanitize on-site.

“Me and my wife kind of came up with the idea to have private events in your back yard,” Franklin Badger said.

A year later, the couple wanted to expand their business.

Vy’Teshia Badger went to her brother’s birthday party, where they had a video game trailer. This sparked the idea for Level Up Mobile Arcade.

“I told my husband, ‘we could re-do this in our own way’. Six months later, after the idea, we have Level Up Mobile Arcade,” Vy’Teshia Badger said.

The Badgers loaded up a small bus with four flat-screen televisions, game consoles and classic arcade games, like Pac-Man and Galaga.

Children can play PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch aboard the bus. The mobile arcade travels to a home or party venue, and everything is sanitized on-site. The couple says convenience and safety makes people comfortable.

“It gives people a sense of security. They don’t have to worry about being out in large crowds. You can control how many kids you invite, who you invite, how long you invite them for,” Vy’Teshia Badger said.

The Badgers say expanding their business in the pandemic paid off. They look forward to continuing to expand in the future. For more information on Level Up Mobile Arcade, click here.