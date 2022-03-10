ARCHDALE, N.C. — As North Carolina’s population increases, so does the competition for the housing market. A recent study by financial company, SmartAsset, found the top 10 healthiest housing markets in North Carolina, with seven of them in the Triad.

What You Need To Know

Out of the top 10 healthiest housing markets in N.C., seven are in the Triad

Smaller communities outside of growing cities attract people looking for more space and things to do

North Carolina’s population grew by 10%, according to the U.S. Census, between 2010 and 2020

Carmicia Booth of CKG Realty has been selling homes in North Carolina for over 12 years. She’s seen houses sold sight unseen and listings gone in 24 hours. She says she’s never seen a housing market quite like this.

“This by far is the most interesting market that I have been involved with,” Booth said.

Many bedroom communities, towns and cities near larger cities are seeing a major growth in the housing market, according to a recent study by SmartAsset. Lewisville, Trinity, Clemmons, Archdale and Kernersville round out the top five. Cary, Winston-Salem, Thomasville, Garner and Matthews follow. These locations were chosen based on affordability, stability and ease to sell a home.

“I just had a listing in Lewisville a couple of months ago, and it had multiple offers within 24 hours. People look out for things like proximity to highways, how close can they get to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment. Those things are important, and things that go on in the community,” Booth said.

North Carolina’s population grew by 10% between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census. As the state grows, people are looking to settle in communities close to growing cities, which offer things to do and more space. Booth says clients looking in areas outside of the city are more likely to get more land.

“I get a lot of clients who look for half an acre or more because they want room to have their kids run out and play or entertain family or friends,” Booth said.

While the market is hot, construction is lagging. According to Booth, the pandemic made materials more difficult to get, pushing construction behind the booming demand.

“Right now, builders cannot keep up. That is what we’re seeing, They want to, but they’re just not able to. We’re seeing the growth as far as people interested, but we’re just not seeing the construction or resale, so that is what is creating the current market that we’re in,” Booth said.

When Booth isn’t showing homes, she’s connecting with clients through phone calls, texts and email. She also helps many moving from other parts of the country find their perfect home.