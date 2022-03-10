RALEIGH, N.C. — If you want to know how kids are doing, watch them play.

What You Need To Know

Last fall, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Children's Hospital Association declared mental health a national emergency for children and adolescents

A CDC study from last June shows mental health emergency department visits for adolescents ages 12 to 17 in May of 2020 increased 31% compared to 2019

The owner of a gymnastic business says they've had more families sign up for open gym classes than ever before

Gymnastics instructor and Wake Gymnastics owner Marlyn Madey-Schuh still can't believe what kids today are dealing with from virtual learning to masks to vaccines.

"I was amazed with some of the younger kids especially the K through second grade like they would quiz each other on who has had it, who's had a reaction, not something I feel like I would have talked about with my friends at that age. But it's just become so normal," Madey-Schuh said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, Madey-Schuh says she has definitely noticed behavioral changes differing by age group.

"The older kids, it's been more. I don't want to say depression necessarily, but they seem to be like gloomier," she said.

Younger kids, she says, are struggling with social cues like taking turns and sharing. Some parents are even signing up their preschoolers for classes after their occupational therapist recommended it.

"A lot of them, it's speech-related. They're not speaking I guess to the milestones that are considered typical for their age," Madey-Schuh said.

Madey-Schuh says flexibility is key, especially with the more challenging exercises.

"If they're not in the game mentally, the chance of them getting hurt increases quite a bit. So, we have to really watch for that and if they're having an off-day, we're modifying what they're doing."

While the kids think they're just hanging out and having fun, parents and instructors can see how they're doing both inside and out.

"We want them to come to the gym, enjoy being with their friends and, you know, have their goals. That's what they're here for, they're here to be kids, enjoy a sport, build character."

