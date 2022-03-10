MILWAUKEE — The average price of gas in the U.S. reached $4.32 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA.

The average gas price in Wisconsin is currently $4.04, but many areas across the Badger State are well above that; northern Wisconsin counties are seeing $4.08 to $4.29.

With the price at the pump spiking, many drivers are looking to save money any way they can. Luckily, AAA has a host of tips and tricks to maximize your fuel economy.

Soaring gas prices have been fueled largely by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the economic sanctions levied by the U.S. and others as a result of the aggression. Shell announced Tuesday that it would no longer buy Russian crude oil. President Joe Biden also said the U.S. will ban all imports of Russian oil, gas and energy.

Gas is a priority for daily life, but it shouldn’t feel like doom and gloom when you’re driving away from the pump. Driving smart and safely can directly impact your gas mileage for the better.

Follow these tips to maximize your mileage, and hopefully make less trips to the gas station.

Slow down

Fuel economy for most vehicles peaks around 50 mph. Reducing your speed on the highway can increase mileage 7-14%, AAA said.

Plan it out

Mapping your route can minimize turnarounds and backtracking, and can even help you avoid potential traffic. Combine errands into batches or seek “one stop shops” to knock out several errands at once (i.e. banking, shopping, etc.).

Avoid idling

Any time it’s safe to do so, shut off your engine if you’ll be stopped for over a minute.

It may seem counterintuitive, but an idling engine consumes one quarter to one half gallon of fuel per hour. A warm engine restarts with just 10 seconds worth of fuel.

Drive conservatively

Don’t push your pedal to the metal as often! Rapid acceleration can lower fuel economy 15-30% at highway speeds and 10-40% in stop-and-go traffic. The same goes for hard braking.

Avoid rush hour

Try to stay off of busy roads during peak traffic times to avoid stop-and-go traffic.

Use cruise control

A consistent highway speed is one of the best ways to save gas. Avoid cruise control in slippery conditions, as it could make you lose control of your vehicle.