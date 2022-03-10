CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gas prices are hitting folks hard, especially those who own their own business.

Ja’Derrio White owns a mobile barber shop in Charlotte. With the cost of gas going up by the day, White says he has parked his truck and trailer he uses as a mobile barber shop.

What You Need To Know Ja'Derrio White started his mobile barber shop three years ago





With rising gas prices, White has had to stop using his truck and trailer. Now he's using just a sedan





He's had to raise his prices by $20 and already has lost clients

He has switched to a sedan.

Even though the change has saved him money, he says he’s still had to increase his rates by $20 a cut to make a profit with the rise in gas prices.

“I’ve lost three clients already due to the gas prices and I don't know, it's like, oh Lord, is it going to trickle down to, you know, three, four or five on it,” White said. “That's all I have left. You know, so it's kind of nervous. It's nerve-racking."

White says if gas hits $6 to $7 a gallon, he might not be on the road anymore.

Instead, he would be forced to find a barber shop where he could stay put.