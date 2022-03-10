CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gas prices are hitting folks hard, especially those who own their own business.
Ja’Derrio White owns a mobile barber shop in Charlotte. With the cost of gas going up by the day, White says he has parked his truck and trailer he uses as a mobile barber shop.
He has switched to a sedan.
Even though the change has saved him money, he says he’s still had to increase his rates by $20 a cut to make a profit with the rise in gas prices.
“I’ve lost three clients already due to the gas prices and I don't know, it's like, oh Lord, is it going to trickle down to, you know, three, four or five on it,” White said. “That's all I have left. You know, so it's kind of nervous. It's nerve-racking."
White says if gas hits $6 to $7 a gallon, he might not be on the road anymore.
Instead, he would be forced to find a barber shop where he could stay put.