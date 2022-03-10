WINSTON-SALEM,N.C — According to AAA, gas rose to an average of $4.17 nationally Tuesday, which is the highest it has ever been.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is continuing to impact global markets, especially gas

Ride share drivers say that customers may be paying more as gas prices continue to increase

The sudden spike is making those who work for ride share services do a double take.

Paul Young said he has been driving for ride share services for six years.

He was puzzled at the pump Tuesday when he saw how much it would take to top his tank. The state average price Tuesday had climbed to $4.08.

“I put $3.94 gallons. It cost $17, and I used to be able to fill my gas tank up from dead empty, this is probably a month ago, for right at $29,” he said.

Young is retired from kitchen and cabinet construction and collects social security.

He calls his earnings from driving "play money," but recognizes what this increase means for so many that drive for a living.

“When we start talking about gas prices going up the way that they are going, they will be working the max number of hours, and they are going to be making less money at the end of the week,” Young explained.

Young drives for Empower, a company that allows him to keep 100% of the money earned driving in exchange for a monthly subscription fee. He’s also allowed to increase prices, but that can make him less competitive with other drivers.

”I have the ability to change what we call a modifier. I can make it $3.04, $4.25 whatever I feel and then it compensates for the increase in gas,” he said.

He had to lower the cost from $5 to $3 in order to secure his fifth ride of the day.

Riders are feeling the pinch as well.

One man who uses a different nationally known ride share service said the price was "outrageous," and that he paid about $20 to get from home to his job on Oxford Station Way.

Drivers like Young said they will have to continue to share more for their services in order to see a profit.

“Do I continue to drive? As long as I can continue to bump up what I’m charging the customer, if they’re willing to pay them, then I’ll keep doing this,” Young said.

The national average of gas stands at $4.31 as of March 10, a new record high.