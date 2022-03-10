A bacon, egg and cheese sandwich is a common staple for breakfast customers, especially those who frequent the Hometown Deli and Pizza in Fishkill.

A lot of the regulars are correctional officers that worked at Downstate Correctional Facility, which, along with five other prisons, were closed by the state Thursday.

“We can’t always remember our regulars' names, but I can tell you their faces when they’re here every single day. It really does bring a sense of community, and to hear that they’re closing, it’s gonna be tough,” said deli employee Liz McGimpsey.

She’s worked at the deli for five years, memorizing orders for correctional officers that stop by every day looking for corned beef and scrambled eggs.

But the officers won’t be frequenting the deli as often, as they either relocate, resign or retire from service with Thursday's closing of the six upstate correctional facilities.

What You Need To Know The owner of Hometown Deli and Pizza estimates that correctional officers make up between 20%-30% of foot traffic



Officers were given the option to relocate, resign or retire in light of the closing of six correctional facilities



Downstate Correctional Facility initially had 500 security staff before its closure was announced

The Downstate Correctional Facility initially had 500 security staff before its closure was announced. The New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association said all but 100 of them transferred to other facilities in the past few months.

The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) said many of the remaining officers will relocate to Green Haven Correctional Facility and Fishkill Correctional Facility.

Statewide, 17 correctional officers retired and seven opted to resign.

“As a worker, I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m not gonna see these guys that I see every day.’ Financially here, we’re not going to be as busy,” said McGimpsey.

The owner of Hometown Deli and Pizza estimated that correctional officers make up between 20% to 30% of foot traffic, and said he won’t know the full effect of the closing until the end of March.

“It’s problematic, not only for the employees, for the community, the tax base, the economy," said Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. "All of that has a ripple effect when, frankly, small businesses, farmers and families can’t afford it.”

He said he felt blindsided by the decision to close the correctional facility.

In a letter to the governor, he wrote: “Such a closure will adversely affect not only the incarcerated individuals at DCF, but also the hundreds of local residents employed there, their families and Dutchess County as a community. As such, I respectfully ask you reconsider this decision.”

As of now, he is not aware of any future plans for use of the site by the state.

“There needs, there needed to be greater dialogue,” said Molinaro. “None of that was included, there weren’t any local decision-makers involved. There have been no meetings, no dialogue with the local officials that are now left with a vacant, massive piece of property.”