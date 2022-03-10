President Joe Biden named Colombia a major non-NATO ally on Thursday during a Washington visit from the country’s president, celebrating a 200-year diplomatic relationship with the South American government and calling it a “linchpin” in the region on issues like migration and security.

Biden also committed an additional two million doses of vaccine to Colombia on Thursday, in addition to six million already shared. The doses will be used primarily to vaccinate migrants, Colombian president Iván Duque Márquez announced alongside Biden at the White House.

Colombia has begun the process of giving protected status to 1.8 million Venezuelan refugees who have fled to the neighboring nation due to economic and political insecurity at home.

Migration was a core topic of the two presidents’ meeting at the White House on Thursday, both leaders affirmed.

Biden said he hopes to unveil a new strategic framework on migration in the Western hemisphere in June, when the United States will host Colombia and several other nearby nations for the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

“Colombia is the linchpin, in my view, to the whole hemisphere, north and south,” the president said Thursday.

“Colombia is a keystone to our shared efforts to build a hemisphere that is prosperous, secure and democratic,” he later added. “Our hemisphere migration challenges cannot be solved by one nation or any one border. We have to work together.”

Biden also credited Colombia’s condemnation of the Russian invasion into Ukraine and announced that Colombia would become a major non-NATO ally, a title held in South America only by Argentina and Brazil to date.

“This is a recognition of the unique and close relationship between our countries,” he said.

President Duque thanked Biden for the U.S. support through vaccine donations and through the humanitarian aid contributed to boost Venezuelans who arrived in the country in recent years. He laid out his vision of Colombia as a model for values and prosperity in the region.

“We want to be a reference for other countries in Latin America,” Duque said.

Yet Biden was the only one to mention Colombia’s historic 2016 peace agreement with the FARC guerilla group, which came after decades of violence. Duque assumed office in 2018 after running for president by opposing the agreement, which he views as weak.

Duque, who is scheduled to be replaced after a presidential election later this year, has been criticized for not implementing the peace accord as designed and for his record on human rights, neither of which came up during his and Biden’s public remarks on Thursday.

Senior administration officials had told reporters Wednesday that the 2016 agreement was expected to be a topic during their private conversation.