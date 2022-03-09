ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A family business in Asheville started increasing the number of items made locally after the pandemic impacted global supply chains.

What You Need To Know

The International Monetary Fund cited supply-chain issues as one of the factors for weaker global economic growth this year

Spicer Greene Jewelers is making more items in-store after the delays from the global supply-chain disruption

Co-owner Elliott Spicer said the supply-chain issues opened his eyes at the possibility of re-purposing items

Elliott and Eva-Michelle Spicer own Spicer Greene Jewelers, a business that started as a manufacturing facility.

“We started in 1926, it was my wife’s great-grandfather,” Elliott Spicer said.

In 2019, Spicer said he started increasing the number of jewelry pieces made in-house.

“We do a lot of manufacturing here. We started to create our own lines,” he said.

In 2020, the amount of local production increased when the pandemic started impacting global-supply chains.

“We have vendors that used to have a three-week turnaround and now it’s a 16-week turnaround,” Spicer said.

Now, he said they make half of their items at the store, which has helped them feel less of a disruption from the delays.

“We are not relying on anyone but us,” Spicer said.

Spicer Greene Jewelers is buying metals and diamonds from customers.

“We are creating a jewelry ecosystem here where we are able to buy metals and diamonds from customers, re-purpose it, up-cycle it into new pieces,” Spicer said.

Spicer said since 2020, they’ve hired 10 people.

“They’re getting to do something and a craft here in the United States instead of outsourcing it to overseas so it’s really important we keep doing that,” he said.

Last week in his State of the Union Address, President Joe Biden highlighted the need to make more American-made products instead of relying on global supply chains.

The International Monetary Fund cited supply-chain issues as one of the factors for a weaker global economic growth forecast this year.

Spicer said customers have supported the shift to more locally made products.

“It is going to be made in Asheville, supporting your own community. It’s going to be a little more expensive but very competitive,” Spicer said.

He is grateful profits have doubled every year since 2019 while helping the local economy.

“We continued to grow the business during a very, very tough time and been able to continue to support the community and support the people that relied on us and our business,” he said.

Spicer Greene Jewelers also launched a tool for pricing transparency for people buying and selling diamonds.