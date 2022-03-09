LEWISTON, N.Y. — Union workers at Ascension Living at Our Lady of Peace in Lewiston have hit the picket line.

They're fighting for competitive wages and better staffing levels.

Caregivers walked out at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. They've been working without a contract since December 31.

#HAPPENINGNOW: Members of the 1199 SEIU Union are preparing for a walk out at Our Lady of Peace Nursing Care in Lewiston at 7 a.m. Workers want competitive wages and better staffing levels. We’ll have the latest at the top of the hour on @SPECNews1BUF . pic.twitter.com/eirJK9m5cd — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) March 9, 2022

Workers say the wages offered by the Missouri-based company are not keeping up with wages offered in Western New York and there isn't enough staff to give residents extra attention.

Members of 1199SEIU voted to authorize a one-day strike. The union asked a federal mediator to join talks in hopes of reaching an agreement.

Caregivers at Ascension Living include registered nurses, nurse assistants and certified rehabilitation aides.

Workers are officially on strike until 7 p.m. tonight. pic.twitter.com/VfFlg47CWM — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) March 9, 2022

"As of right now, we got three wings shut down because we don't get compatible wages to get somebody out there to work," said Brendella Pryor, a certified nursing assistant. "So, we're out here trying to get competitive wages so we can open our wings back up."

In a statement, Ascension Living said there is a contingency plan in place to ensure residents experience no interruption of care or service: