LEWISTON, N.Y. — Union workers at Ascension Living at Our Lady of Peace in Lewiston have hit the picket line.
They're fighting for competitive wages and better staffing levels.
Caregivers walked out at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. They've been working without a contract since December 31.
Workers say the wages offered by the Missouri-based company are not keeping up with wages offered in Western New York and there isn't enough staff to give residents extra attention.
Members of 1199SEIU voted to authorize a one-day strike. The union asked a federal mediator to join talks in hopes of reaching an agreement.
Caregivers at Ascension Living include registered nurses, nurse assistants and certified rehabilitation aides.
"As of right now, we got three wings shut down because we don't get compatible wages to get somebody out there to work," said Brendella Pryor, a certified nursing assistant. "So, we're out here trying to get competitive wages so we can open our wings back up."
In a statement, Ascension Living said there is a contingency plan in place to ensure residents experience no interruption of care or service: