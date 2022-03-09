As gas prices in Florida and across the country surge to new wallet-squeezing levels, cash-conscious drivers are keeping their eyes peeled to save a few pennies a gallon.

But there's no need to burn money trying to find the best deal.

Below, you'll find the 10 lowest-priced stations today in the Tampa Bay area along with a gas price map and a look at what a gallon cost in the recent past. The information is all powered by by Gas Buddy.

Prices too high? Florida's price gouging hotline is 866-966-7226 or you can file a complaint with the Florida Attorney General's office.

TOP 10 LOWEST GAS PRICES IN THE BAY AREA

MAP: GAS PRICES ACROSS THE BAY AREA

PRICE TRENDS FOR THE BAY AREA

HISTORICAL PRICE CHART