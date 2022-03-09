PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Next week marks Spring Break for every Tampa Bay public school and the University of South Florida.

But with gas prices showing no signs of dropping, some people are changing their plans to take a road trip.

So that may mean a very crowded Spring Break for locals.

What You Need To Know Spring Break kicks off next week in the Bay area



VISIT TAMPA BAY officials say crowds still likely despite potential changes in travel plan due to high gas prices



Some Bay area hotels will be charging $1,000 away from the beach and as much as $3,000 beachside

It’s going to be a busy upcoming weekend if you are headed out and about in Tampa or to area beaches.

According to Visit Tampa Bay, people may be in for a big surprise if they haven’t already made their plans.

"I would suggest they already would have booked,” said Patrick Harrison, Chief Marketing Officer with Visit Tampa Bay. “If they haven't, it's going to be a struggle to find a lot of places."

Harrison said so far higher prices for hotels, gas and entertainment have not deterred people from getting out.

That's despite hotels that will charge $1,000 or more per night next week away from the beach. And more than $3,000 for something beachside.

Tampa doesn't get as much of the beach traffic, but Visit Tampa Bay says it is still watching the market closely. Especially as April and May near.

"I think we are going to have to keep a close eye on it,” he said of Spring Break traffic. “Just to make sure that if things do continue the way they are, that we find ways of mitigating those increases to make sure people don't spend too much.”

And the concern there, if prices go any higher, is that it could change people’s travel habits, which could impact local businesses that depend on that traffic.