GREECE, N.Y. — Things will get worse before they get better. That is not what people want to hear at the gas pump.

The national average is already the highest on record.

AAA reports the national average price at the pump has surpassed a record that was set back during the recession in 2008. At one gas station in Greece, the price is even higher than average. It's having a significant impact on some drivers.

AAA says the national average price per gallon is $4.25 this morning. Here at this station in Greece the price is above that. Yesterday prices hit a new record beating the old record set in 2008 during the recession. Hear how it’s affecting people on @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/spONdlEIID — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) March 9, 2022

"We just don’t travel anymore," said George Walton of Greece. "We go back and forth to Michigan to see grandkids. I already canceled the trip coming up in a couple weeks because it's not in the budget. We got a budget. And then we just got hit with natural gas going up for our heating almost doubled. So this is just like one thing after another. It's getting really tiring and stressful."

As of Wednesday, oil prices had exceeded $120 per barrel. AAA suggests drivers should map routes, avoid peak traffic times if possible and combine errands into one trip.

They also suggest driving in cruise control whenever possible, making sure your tires are inflated to the correct pressure and removing any unnecessary, large items from your car because it takes more fuel to accelerate in a heavy vehicle.

One person I spoke with said he has to cancel a trip to see his grandkids bc it’s too expensive. Another person I talked to is an Uber/Lyft driver and said the job is starting to not pay off. But they both said they can handle it if it means helping Ukraine @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/rz6KZjo43z — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) March 9, 2022

There are different apps out there that allow drivers to compare gas prices, including the Spectrum News 1 app.

