GREECE, N.Y. — Things will get worse before they get better. That is not what people want to hear at the gas pump.
The national average is already the highest on record.
AAA reports the national average price at the pump has surpassed a record that was set back during the recession in 2008. At one gas station in Greece, the price is even higher than average. It's having a significant impact on some drivers.
"We just don’t travel anymore," said George Walton of Greece. "We go back and forth to Michigan to see grandkids. I already canceled the trip coming up in a couple weeks because it's not in the budget. We got a budget. And then we just got hit with natural gas going up for our heating almost doubled. So this is just like one thing after another. It's getting really tiring and stressful."
As of Wednesday, oil prices had exceeded $120 per barrel. AAA suggests drivers should map routes, avoid peak traffic times if possible and combine errands into one trip.
They also suggest driving in cruise control whenever possible, making sure your tires are inflated to the correct pressure and removing any unnecessary, large items from your car because it takes more fuel to accelerate in a heavy vehicle.
There are different apps out there that allow drivers to compare gas prices, including the Spectrum News 1 app.
