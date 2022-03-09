WORCESTER, Mass. - After 15 years in business, a popular bar and live music venue in Worcester's Canal District is changing hands.

Owners Nicole Watson and Vincent Hemmeter announced on social media on Tuesday night they would be selling Nick's Bar & Restaurant on Millbury Street.

Nick's will remain open until April 4 and all scheduled events until then will still take place.

According to their Facebook post, Nick's wis being sold to Frank and Mara Inangello. The Inangello's will be opening a cocktail bar, Steel & Wire. They will go before the Worcester License Commission on Thursday to request a transfer of all licenses from Nick's.

In their post, Watson and Hemmeter said, "...We wish (Frank) and Mara the best in what we are confident will be a successful new venture...We hope you can join us in thanking and supporting our beloved staff and the wonderful talent that has performed with us over the past 15 years. This has been an emotional decision but we feel the timing is right."

See the full post below: