NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Community members from all over Nicholasville came together Tuesday night in front of the Jessamine County Courthouse with a chorus of prayers to support Ukraine.

Millicent Osman was one of many Kentuckians who gathered around Jessamine County Courthouse, praying, singing and showing support for Ukraine.

“My heart goes out for these people in their country,” Osman said.

It was an emotional moment for many in their community.

“It’s changing my heart already and I hope it does the same for other people that are here,” Osman said.

City and state officials gathered to speak about their concerns for Ukraine, and Osman said it was a turnout she never expected.

“With all of these people, I mean, different nationalities, different beliefs. I think it’s awesome. We can come together and just be unified in our purpose and I’m so thankful that I get to be a part of this prayer,” Osman said.

An opportunity she is thankful to be a part of.

“He is going to hear the prayers of His people. And I believe that he’s going to do miraculous things in Ukraine. And this is going to, I think, bring about a type of revival in people’s hearts, so I’m looking forward to that,” Osman said.

Through song and prayers, these Kentuckians like Osman are keeping their faith and showing their support for Ukraine.