The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (SRAA) and Frontier Airlines announced today that Frontier will continue to offer nonstop service from Syracuse Hancock International Airport to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

“We are thrilled to again announce new service from Syracuse,” Senior Vice President Commercial of Frontier Airlines Daniel Shurz said. “Today’s announcement is a reflection of our very strong commitment to provide consumers in the region with even more of Frontier’s ultra-low fares and friendly service.”

The low-cost carrier will resume flights from both airports starting April 28. Flight days will be on route during Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

“We’re excited that Central New Yorkers can resume convenient leisure travel directly to Raleigh-Durham next month,” SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri said. “Frontier’s resumption of service will reconnect Central New York to one of our top requested markets.”

Frontier intends the service of the Syracuse and Raleigh route to carry around 180 passengers on its aircrafts.