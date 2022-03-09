HOUSTON — Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia has many people coming forward to express their thoughts on the situation. One former basketball player shared his memories of Griner and said he was involved in a similar incident while in Russia.

Herb Baker is a youth basketball coach in Houston who’s passionate about giving back to his community. At the Fonde Recreation Center in downtown Houston, Baker recalled the moment a 16-year-old Brittney Griner brought the house down during a high school basketball game.

“She went up and slammed the basketball down with two hands and I couldn’t believe it,” said Baker.

Baker is a former professional basketball player who spends most days at the Fonde Rec Center. It’s a place where anybody who is anybody in the game of basketball has played.

Baker said he’s seen every professional all star at the venue except for Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant. On that list of greats is fellow Houstonian, WNBA all-star Brittney Griner.

Baker first met Griner through his cousin, a female basketball player who was a top player at Nimitz High School. The same high school Griner attended growing up.

Through his cousin, Baker said he would attend games and watch Griner’s game grow on the hardwood floor.

Baker played professionally overseas, spending more than a decade of his life playing basketball internationally, traveling to over 40 countries to continue his love for the game.

While in Russia, Baker told us he found himself in trouble off the court, causing him to be detained inside of a Russian prison.

Baker said he was later exonerated. He believes being detained in a foreign country can come with many uncertainties. A familiar situation for the WNBA superstar, who’s currently being detained in the country.

According to Russian authorities, Griner is being held in custody after an airport security search revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

“It’s unfortunate, you know, choices and consequences. I’m not sure how things played out, but hopefully she can come home soon,” said Baker. “I hope that this doesn’t affect what people think about her as a person and I’m sure she will clear her name from this and continue to do great things.”

While the details surrounding Griner’s case remain unknown, Baker is hoping the superstar can bounce back and come home soon.