ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — The American flag has been the top seller at Fly Me Flag since it opened in 1985.

It still is, but business owners and staff are getting more requests for one particular national flag.

“About two weeks ago we had a Ukraine order come in, then another one,” said Fly Me Flag co-owner Stacey Stewart. “As the conflict has grown we’ve been overwhelmed with flag orders for Ukraine. I think our customers just want to show support for what’s going on in that region.”

It’s not just her store seeing increased sales. It’s happening nationwide.

“This demand is huge,” Stewart said. “The manufacturers are switching gears to be able to make enough Ukraine flags to keep their customers happy.”

Ukrainian flags are being seen more often since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February. They’re a staple of rallies and peace events tied to the war.

For a few days last week one of the flags flew in front of Appleton City Hall as a show of support of the group Wisconsin Ukrainians, said Mayor Jake Woodford.

“This is unique and unusual… I think we can all recognize the global significance of what’s happening in Ukraine,” he said. “We wanted to support our Ukrainian neighbors, friends and this organization and stand in solidarity with them as they experience an unprovoked attack on their country.”

Lights at Houdini Plaza and Jones Park are also lit in Ukraine’s colors, which represent calm blue skies over golden fields.

“We’ll keep those lights lit that way for the foreseeable future,” Woodford said.

Stewart is waiting for a shipment of flags to arrive this week, with more to follow.

“In general, when new need an international flag we can place an order and have it in a couple of days, but with the demand for Ukraine flags right now the manufacturers have wait lists,” she said. “It is taking taking two to three weeks to get that product in.”