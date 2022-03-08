Union organizers are celebrating another win for local Starbucks workers after the National Labor Relations Board denied a request from the coffee giant to review a recent election at three Western New York Starbucks stores.

They say there were no issues to warrant such a review.

The NLRB impounded the vote last month after Starbucks filed an appeal.

Union organizers say workers at Walden and Anderson, Sheridan and North Bailey, as well as the Transit and French stores, had already voted and that Starbucks filed its appeal at the last minute to stall a final count might have allowed them to unionize.

The NLRB’s regional director can now reschedule that vote. There’s no word yet when that could happen.

Starbucks Workers United released a statement saying they expected that ruling, though members are disappointed it took so long.

"This is the ruling that we expected. Starbucks has argued the same failing legal argument countless times now,” the statement read. “Corporate has continuously tried to deny us the right to vote and the right to unionize. The partners at the Walden & Anderson store, for example, had to wait over six months to have a union election and have their ballots counted since they originally filed a petition with the NLRB. We are disappointed that it took so long for the NLRB to deny their request, in the meantime depriving partners of their union rights. We are confident in our partners' ability to stand strong, but justice delayed is justice denied and we will continue to push for our right to organize without delay.”

They also announced the board selected elections for stores voting in Rochester, Ithaca and a separate location in Buffalo, on April 8.

Spectrum News 1 has reached out to Starbucks for comment, but have not heard back.