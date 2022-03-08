WORCESTER, Mass. - After serving breakfast and lunch for 30 years on the lower level of the Northworks building on Grove Street, Lucky’s Cafe has found a new home with a view in downtown Worcester.

Lucky’s Cafe will go before the Worcester License Commission on Thursday to get a common victualer license at the Fallon Health building at 10 Chestnut St.

Last fall, Lucky’s Cafe owners Peter Armer and Patti Hallinan were told by the Northworks property owner their lease wouldn’t be renewed. The restaurant had been in business on Grove Street since 1991.

In 2020, the restaurant closed down for six and a half months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lucky’s Cafe will now take over the Chestnuts Cafe space on the lower level of the Fallon Health building. The building is on Chestnut Street between Pearl and Elm streets and has a view overlooking downtown towards Main Street.

For the past week, Lucky's Cafe has been teasing their opening in the new space on their Facebook page.

Lucky’s has applied for license with hours of operation seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. As of Tuesday, an opening date at Lucky's new location hasn't been announced.