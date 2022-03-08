More than 220 Maine forestry companies will receive a total of $6 million in grants through the state’s Forest Recovery Initiative, the office of Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday.

The federal funds, which are part of the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, will go to 224 companies, 83% of which have 10 employees or fewer. The average award is about $27,000 and will mostly go to companies located in Aroostook, Penobscot, Somerset, Oxford and Piscataquis counties.

“I want to make sure that our forest products industry, and the jobs it provides, remains strong for generations to come,” Mills said in a statement. “These grants are a direct investment in that goal, in our forest products sector, and in rural Maine, helping sustain these vital businesses and jobs.”

The Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, proposed by Mills and approved by the Legislature, uses federal funds to distribute nearly $1 billion to businesses hurt by the pandemic. Overall, Maine received $4.5 billion in stimulus funds in 2021.