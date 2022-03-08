WORCESTER, Mass. - A popular Fenway Park vendor is opening a new location at Polar Park.

“The Sausage Guy” signed a contract with the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday.

David Littlefield said he’s been at Fenway Park for 30 years and is excited to be in Worcester with WooSox fans.

“No matter where we go now in New England, it makes me and my team feel good,” Littlefield said Tuesday. “We try to bring the flavor of Fenway anywhere we can. I think here, particularly with the MLB on strike and what I’ve heard of the success here last year and the welcoming of this community, we are thrilled to be part of that, 100%.”

The Sausage Guy will be where George’s Coney Island was at Polar Park last year. Coney Island has moved to another location in the ballpark.

Littlefield said The Sausage Guy will be at every WooSox home game, including on Opening Day on April 12.