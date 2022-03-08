A new airline is coming to Syracuse's Hancock International Airport.

Breeze Airways says 10 new cities are being added to its schedule, one of those destinations being Syracuse.

People living in Central New York can now get a direct flight to Las Vegas or Charleston, South Carolina, which are two popular vacation spots.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Breeze Airways as they launch their first ever regularly scheduled service here in Syracuse,” said SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri in a statement. “Nonstop service from Syracuse to Charleston connects our travelers to one of the top vacation destinations in the country, while nonstop service from Syracuse to Las Vegas expands our destination map the farthest west it has gone in decades.”

The first flight is listed for June 10 on Breeze's website.

You can book flights through Labor Day weekend.

“I’m personally so excited to be announcing new service from Syracuse,” said Breeze’s Founder and CEO David Neeleman in a statement. “It just seems like yesterday we were launching JetBlue here with Senator Schumer. I know both Las Vegas and Charleston will be huge hits with travelers from the Syracuse area. Come fly us and we’ll keep adding more flights and more cities.”

Neeleman launched Breeze Airways in 2021, making it his fifth startup airline along with Morris Air, WestJet, JetBlue and Azul.