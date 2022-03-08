As part of his statement celebrating International Women’s Day, President Joe Biden asked Congress for $2.6 billion to promote gender equity worldwide — more than doubling the amount requested the year prior.

What You Need To Know On International Women’s Day, President Joe Biden asked Congress for $2.6 billion to promote gender equity worldwide



"Improving the status of women and girls strengthens economies, democracies, and societies across the board," the president said in a statement



Biden also touted the first anniversary of the White House Gender Policy Council and other accomplishments, including recently signing into law a bill which will effectively end forced arbitration in workplace sexual assault and harassment claims brought by victims



In her own statement, First Lady Jill Biden honored women worldwide, including “our sisters from Ukraine who are fighting to keep their country free and their families alive” and “our sisters in Russia who are protesting and speaking out against the invasion at great personal risk”

“Every person deserves the chance to live up to their full God-given potential, without regard for gender or other factors,” President Biden wrote in a statement marking International Women’s Day. “Ensuring that every woman and girl has that chance isn’t just the right thing to do — it’s also a strategic imperative that advances the prosperity, stability, and security of our nation and the world.”

“Yet too often, in too many places, women and girls face obstacles that limit their possibilities and undermine their participation in economic, political, and social life,” Biden added. “These barriers have been exposed and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which disproportionately affected women’s labor force participation, elevated the burden on both paid and unpaid caregivers, and increased the incidence of gender-based violence.”

“Improving the status of women and girls strengthens economies, democracies, and societies across the board,” he continued.

Biden also touted the first anniversary of the White House Gender Policy Council, which he established last year via an executive order, and other accomplishments, including recently signing into law a bill which will effectively end forced arbitration in workplace sexual assault and harassment claims brought by victims.

The president also celebrated progress toward strengthening and reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, investments in childcare and women’s economic opportunity via the American Rescue Plan, his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, and working to end sexual assault in the military with sweeping reforms to military justice.

“On this day and every day, let us recognize that all of us have a better future when women and girls can reach their full potential — and together, let’s renew our efforts to advance dignity, equality, and limitless possibilities for all,” Biden said.

First Lady Jill Biden also released a statement and a video posted to social media honoring women worldwide, including “our sisters from Ukraine who are fighting to keep their country free and their families alive” and “our sisters in Russia who are protesting and speaking out against the invasion at great personal risk.”

On this International Women’s Day, we honor women throughout the world who courageously use their voice, no matter the cost. pic.twitter.com/omdwxvFOY1 — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) March 8, 2022

“We see your courage and to women warriors around the world,” she said in the video. “Those fighting for justice and working for change. Thank you for building a better future for all of us.”

“Women have never been silent, but women have been silenced,” Dr. Biden wrote. “That’s because our voices are powerful. When we raise them, we can tear down injustice, topple tyrants and demagogues and shatter the shields of oppression. This International Women’s Day, we honor women throughout the world who courageously use their voice, no matter the cost.”