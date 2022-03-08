SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Nationwide gas prices are at an all-time high. With concerns that prices will continue to increase, Spectrum News 13 wanted to know if it’s influencing car buying.

What You Need To Know Gas prices nationwide are at an all-time high



The manager at one local car dealership said that electric and hybrid models don't last long on the lot



Traditional gas or diesel-powered vehicles still make up 88.5% of current market share

Waiiti Castillo has been selling cars for 15 years and said she’s seen just about everything.

“People are looking for cars that they can save money on, especially on gas prices," said Castillo, manager of Dealer Max Autos.

While she said car sales overall have increased exponentially over the years, the moment she gets her hands on an electric or hybrid vehicle, she said they sell almost immediately.

“When we usually have cars that are hybrid, they usually last one or two weeks," Castillo said. "They will go right away."

Data from the U.S. Department of Energy shows sales of electric vehicles grew rapidly from 2011 to 2018, but dipped in 2019. According to the National Automobile Dealers Association, traditional gas or diesel-powered vehicles still make up 88.5% of current market share, while hybrid, electric and plug-in hybrid make up 11.3%.

Still, Castillo said even car dealers are looking at buying electric and hybrid vehicles.

“Every dealer wants to have at least one or two of them," she said. "But it’s not always possible."

Now, with gas prices going up, she expects more people to at least look for cars with better gas mileage, if they can’t afford a hybrid.

Spectrum News 13 talked with other car dealers in Central Florida. While many people are interested in electric vehicles, gas cars are also selling fast.