ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local efforts to help the people of Ukraine continue in Rochester.
Salvatore's Old Fashioned Pizzeria is hosting a fundraiser at its Bay Road location in Webster from 3-8 p.m.
The restaurant will donate 20% of all dine-in and bar sales to local Ukrainian charity RocMaidan. Salvatore's corporate says it will match the donation.
The Salvatore's at Donuts Delite on Culver Road is also still selling its Ukrainian flag donuts.
Several other businesses and organizations in the Rochester area have set up fundraisers or sent supplies to help the people of Ukraine.