The Supreme Court has turned away efforts from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to block state court-ordered congressional districting plans more favorable to Democrats.

"This Court has repeatedly ruled that federal courts ordinarily should not alter state election laws in the period close to an election," Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in a concurring opinion in the North Carolina case, citing the "Purcell principle," a past precedent which prohibits courts from altering election rules so close to a polling contest.

"In light of the Purcell principle and the particular circumstances and timing of the impending primary elections in North Carolina, it is too late for the federal courts to order that the district lines be changed for the 2022 primary and general elections," Kavanaugh added.

In the N.C. case, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented, writing that they should have examined "the extent of a state court’s authority to reject rules adopted by a state legislature for use in conducting federal elections."

"There can be no doubt that this question is of great national importance," Justice Alito wrote in his dissent. "But we have not yet found an opportune occasion to address the issue. We will have to resolve this question sooner or later, and the sooner we do so, the better."

"The Elections Clause provides that rules governing the, 'Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives' must be 'prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof,'" Alito wrote, referencing the Elections Clause in Article I of the Constitution. "This Clause could have said that these rules are to be prescribed “by each State,” which would have left it up to each State to decide which branch, component, or officer of the state government should exercise that power, as States are generally free to allocate state power as they choose."

"But that is not what the Elections Clause says," he added. "Its language specifies a particular organ of a state government, and we must take that language seriously."

Kavanaugh, for his part, agreed with Alito that the court must address the Elections Clause question, saying that "both sides have advanced serious arguments on the merits" and "the issue is almost certain to keep arising until the Court definitively resolves it," but said that should be considered in a future term.

In North Carolina, the map most likely will give Democrats an additional House seat in 2023.

The Pennsylvania map also probably will lead to the election of more Democrats, the Republicans said, as the two parties battle for control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

There were no written dissents by the justices noted in the Pennsylvania order.