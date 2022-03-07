MILWAUKEE — As the bipartisan push to levy sanctions on the Russian oil industry grew Monday, the price at the pump in Wisconsin continued to climb forcing a lot of drivers to all ask the same question: "When will it end?"

"I think we're going to continue to see prices go up, at least in the short term," said Nick Jarmusz with AAA in Wisconsin. "Hopefully it'll begin to slow and the trajectory will begin to level out at some point, but not any relief in the short term."

According to AAA's gas gauge, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded Monday had risen to $3.83/gallon, up by $0.63/gallon over the past month alone.

Despite the ongoing price spike, Jarmusz said it's still likely that many Wisconsinites will move forward with their spring and summer vacation plans.

"It depends on how much higher prices go," Jarmusz added. "We're getting pretty close to the record highs that we set back in 2011 and 2012, but both were robust travel seasons."

