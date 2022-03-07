WORCESTER, Mass. - If you've looked at signs at a gas station you’ve seen the difference.

And if you've filled up, you’ve definitely noticed it.

AAA Northeast reports a record high average of $4.16 per gallon in Massachusetts, edging out the old record of $4.09 from July 2008.

The increase has local transportation services concerned.

"When the price of gas doubles, that doesn't change my business," said Jamille Ritherford. "My business still has to operate."

Rutherford is operations manager for Safeway Luxury Transportation. He said before the pandemic, they drove up to 100 people a day. Now, they’re down to roughly 50, and skyrocketing fuel prices don’t help their cause.

“You know, we’re getting back to our new normal,” Rutherford said. “But, that new normal, I didn’t take into account the cost of fuel doubling or tripling in six weeks.”

AAA says supply chain issues are to blame for the spike as Russia pushes forward with its invasion of Ukraine.

Joey’s Limousine Service in Worcester says for the first time in their history, they’ve had to adjust their prices.

“You know, there’s going to be an additional cost, whatever it may be,” said owner Jonathan Nozzolillo. “Another $5, $10 on to everybody’s bill to absorb the increase.”

Nozzolillo is concerned about how it will affect his company’s profits.

“But you know, $10 here, $10 there, it all adds up,” Nozzolillo said. “Especially with us. You know, you do multiple trips to the airport a day and a significant throughout the week.”

Rutherford has similar concerns, and so do his 25 employees.

“I’ve been getting text messages and phone calls from my employees all weekend long asking me how does this effect us,” Rutherford said. “Are we still going to be working next week? My answer to them is yes, you’re still going to work. We’re going to figure out a way to do it one way or another.”

Rutherford says he’s checking gas prices daily. And it’s just a waiting game to see how much these gas prices actually affect their business.