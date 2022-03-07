Gas prices in the United States continue to surge as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine impacts the global energy market.

Across New York state, gas prices recently increased by over 40 cents, being over $4 per gallon for many.

This time last year, gas prices were estimated around $2.77. Today, the current New York state average sits at over $4.

The United States is in talks with European allies to sanction Russian crude oil in response with the ongoing war with Ukraine.

Compared to $30 a barrel back in August, oil prices are currently over $124 per barrel.

According to AAA, the national average has not been this high since 2008 and consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as increasing oil prices play a lead role in pushing gas prices higher.