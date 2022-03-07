APPLETON, Wis. –– Plow drivers in Wisconsin’s Fox Cities said Monday the rising cost of fuel is hurting business.

Joe Lowney owns Lowney Landscaping Center in Appleton. He said fuel prices have started to become an issue.

“We’re just starting to feel that now,” he said. “I don’t know how high they jumped this week alone.”

30 of Lowney's team members plowed Monday morning. Lowney said each crew needed full tanks of fuel to get through a morning of plowing around the region.

Monday morning, a gallon of diesel in the Appleton cost as much as $4.50 at some gas stations.

Lowney said it isn’t just his business feeling the pinch.

“When gas prices go up, people tend to hold onto their money a little more, you know,” he said. “Not sure what’s going to happen to the economy.”

Lowney said all he can do is adapt and power through like he has during tough times in the past.