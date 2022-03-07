STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. - It’s March, and the weather is getting warmer, so it’s time for the Berkshire Botanical Garden to kick off their 2022 with their annual bulb show at the Fitzpatrick Greenhouse.

“Just coming in here. It’s a breath of fresh air. A breath of spring,” said Thaddeus Thompson, executive director. “We love it. I love walking into this space, and I think everybody’s eager for a bit of spring right about now.”

The show opened on Friday and is always the first event of the year in the garden. It consists of roughly 1,200 bulbs, including everything from cacti, succulents, and several types of flowers.

It takes months of work for the garden’s staff to make sure all the bulbs are ready to bloom at just the right time.

“Our horticulture staff begins preparing in October for this,” said Thompson. “They actually take a lot of the bulbs and they put them into cold storage, and then they take them out in waves at various times and give them a chance to green up and hopefully coordinate it all. It’s like coordinating Thanksgiving dinner. Hopefully it all comes onto the table at the same point.”

The show runs through Sunday, March 13. The greenhouse is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission in free.