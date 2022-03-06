CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sunday is National Oreo and National White Cheesecake Day. It’s the day to celebrate not only cheesecake but also the chocolate sandwich known as milk’s favorite cookie.

Frankie White, owner of B.W. Sweets Bakery in Charlotte, who also is known for his appearance on the Food Network’s baking competition, says sales tend to increase on holidays like National Oreo and National White Cheesecake Day.

“Of course, in this type of business, it’s extremely weather-driven. When it’s hot people want sweets, when it cold people want sweets, so we’re happy about it either way,” he said. “Cheesecake is amazing, so many variations, so many different things you can do with it. It’s just a comforting, mildly sweet dessert that I think pretty much anybody can enjoy.”

White says the Oreo cheesecake made at his store is one of his favorites.

“The Oreo cheesecake has got an Oreo cookie crust. It’s got our New York-style cheesecake that we bake the cookies right inside. Top it with some whipped cream, some chocolate drizzle and another Oreo, put that right on top,” he said.

The first Oreo went on sale March 6, 1912, in Hoboken, New Jersey, and experts say it’s the most beloved cookie in the U.S.