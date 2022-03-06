CLEVELAND — A northeast Ohio event returned to help couples with their weddings.

The Cleveland Bridal Show is in its 13th year, and for the first time since before the pandemic, the concourse of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was filled with hundreds of brides Saturday hoping to make wedding dreams a reality.

Approximately two-dozen vendors, like the musical group Opus 216, were hoping to play a part in the wedding plans.

“It’s actually really special to be a part of stuff that people didn’t think would happen, and then see them take a new step in their life,” said Jessica Martin, a harpist. “And it’s beautiful.”

The treats at Becky Walden’s Sweeter Than Honeycomb table attracted a lot of buzz from brides.

“I love doing the wedding shows, because everyone’s excited and happy,” she said.

She operates the bakery with her mother and daughter.

“It’s good to be back and seeing everybody,” she said after the year off due to COVID-19.

The pandemic helped give a chance for smaller-scale venues, like Main Street Mini Matrimony, to grow in popularity.

“People are realizing you really don’t need more than 40 people at your wedding,” said Kathryn Volz. “It’s just your closest family and friends, that’s who you really want to have there.”

The smaller guest list helps their business be a one-stop-shop for weddings.

“We take care of everything from invitations to the officiant to photography,” she said.

Which is helpful, because there are a lot of details to consider when planning a wedding.

“I’m very surprised,” said Cassi Combs, who’s getting married next year. “I thought it would be easy. Find a dress. You already have the groom.”

She’s planning her wedding with her friends, Giselle Fiske and Miranda Rosado, who are also planning to walk down the aisle at their own weddings next year.

“It’s actually awesome,” said Combs. “We get to hang out and talk about bridal planning and give each other advice.”

But, Fiske’s sister, Reilly, isn’t quite at that planning stage, yet.

“Maybe I’ll find someone at one of their weddings to marry,” she said.

Instead, she’s helping hype her friends up and serving as an official cake taste tester while soaking up everything she can.

“Learn from their mistakes and experiences for when I get married,” Reilly said. “So, they’re like my test dummies.”

The bridal show is a way to test out options, like Martin’s harp music.

“It’s cool to see and hopefully as we’re coming out of this tough time, that more people can have the weddings they dreamed of,” said Martin. “And I hope to be a part of those.”