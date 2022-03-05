Baylor alumni and current WNBA player Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for drug smuggling.

Griner was detained in February in Moscow for having cartridges in her luggage that had hash oil in them.

State Dept. tells me they’re aware of a U.S. citizen arrested in Russia but does not mention Griner by name:



“We are aware of reports of a U.S. citizen arrested in Moscow. Whenever a U.S. citizen is arrested overseas, we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular services.” pic.twitter.com/gvwGevCc6t — Josh Sanders (he/him/his) (@JoshSandersTV) March 5, 2022

The Texas native played at Nimitz Highschool in Houston and went on to play at Baylor.

The 31-year-old has won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S., a WNBA championship with the Mercury and a national championship at Baylor. She is a seven-time All-Star.

The State Department recently issued a “do not travel” advisory for Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine and urged all U.S. citizens to depart immediately.

The WNBA offers their full support.

Griner’s WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury, also released a statement on this situation:

“We are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia,” the Mercury said. “We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the WNBA and NBA. We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home.”