One thing is certain, Kennan Karic loves kids.

“It’s fun — they have so much energy," he said, laughing. "I'm getting older, I don't have the energy. I can't function sometimes — my knees are tapping out at 22.”

What You Need To Know The minimum wage for part-time workers in St. Petersburg will be $15 starting April 1



St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said the city "lead the way in 2015 to provide a $15 minimum wage" and that it was time to include part-time workers



Part-time worker Kennan Karic said the minimum wage increase will help him immensely

He started volunteering at Robert's Recreational Center when he was 16, but ever since he turned 18 he's been getting paid as a part-time worker. Nowadays, he knows like many other people that money is not buying as much as it used to.

“The state that we're in right now, gas is going up, rent's going up, my insurance — I have to pay for monthly and making more money isn’t easy, not only for me, but for my family," he said.

His family includes his parents, who he helps care for, so when St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch's office announced it was raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour for part-time employees, effective April 1, Karic was already counting the ways it would help him make ends meet.

“I pay a lot of rent, I paid my own car note and my insurance," he said. "I have to pay my medical bills and medication if I ever need it. Groceries — it all adds up, and I also give money to my parents to help them out. This comes right on time.”

In an email to Spectrum Bay News 9, Welch wrote: “Everyone deserves to earn a living wage whether they been on the job for five years or five days. St. Petersburg lead the way in 2015 to provide a $15 minimum wage and it is time we extend that all employees, regardless of tenure."

It's money that certainly means something to Karic, who said working with kids means everything to him.

“We appreciate Mayor Welch," he said. "We really do — it's big for all of us. Look, you ask anybody, I don't know who would do this but I come in wanting to do this every single day.”