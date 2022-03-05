LUDLOW, Mass. - Family and freedom are two words the pandemic robbed from many, but for Lydia Chagnon, it was those guiding principles that led her from working nights at a bar to becoming the owner of her own coffee shop.

“During that time and reopening the bar, I realized it wasn’t what I wanted to be doing anymore, and I’d always wanted to do something like this,” Chagnon, owner of East Street Coffee Company, said. “And I actually really enjoy being at home at night, which is my biggest factor in wanting to do a breakfast or something like that.”

For the Ludlow native, Chagnon believed the town lacked a local coffee shop with a family atmosphere.

So, in creating her place of business, she designed a unique space where locals would feel like they were in their own living room, spend a few hours reading a book, while also enjoying a coffee with her specially prepared homemade bagels.

“It separates us being small local business owners from the big corporate conglomerate,” Chagnon said. “I mean, you get your traditional coffee house menu, coffee, bagel, breakfast sandwiches, and all that, but what separates us is the homemade touch on all of our stuff. You cannot go to any other store and find the bagels that I have.”

As an entrepreneur, Chagnon said she is creating the life she wants. She is still working hard though, putting around 60 to 70 hours a week into her business, but for her it’s healthy work, and family time is something she can better prioritize now, staying closed on holidays.

“I always worked in restaurants and in industries where I worked every holiday… Christmas, Easter, didn’t matter and I missed a lot, and as my grandparents are getting older, I’m realizing how much time I missed with them,” Chagnon said. “I don’t want to miss anymore and I don’t want my staff to miss time with their families either.”

East Street Coffee Company is located at 135 East Street in Ludlow. To check out the shop's menu, click here.