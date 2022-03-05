WORCESTER, Mass. - New commercial condominiums hope to bring some more life to Main Street in Worcester.

The Main South Community Development Corporation is building the lease-to-own storefronts at what’s been a vacant lot for decades.

The Main South CDC will build a one story building with seven units in it. Executive director Steve Teasdale said they hope to sell the units to local businesses in the neighborhood.

“Much the same way home ownership opportunities create stability, we are trying to do the same with business opportunities and we feel creating these ownership opportunities will do just that,” Teasdale said. “Having their own stores that they own so that they have security and can control their costs and can contribute to the efforts to improve this district.”

MassDevelopment has approved a $950,000 equity investment in the project.