CINCINNATI — For 10 years, Morgan Owens has used dance moves choreographed to pop and hip-hop music to get clients excited about fitness.

What You Need To Know Curvy Cardio is celebrating 10 years



Curvy Cardio's mission is to empower women through fitness



Founder Morgan Owens started the business after her own struggle with her weight



She hopes this program will help women of all shapes and sizes love themselves more

The southwest Ohio woman started Curvy Cardio after experiencing her own challenges with weight gain. Similar challenges are bringing people to her classes, now.

“Curvy Cardio was formed to be a safe space for women and young girls of color just to love themselves from the inside-out through fitness,” said Owens. “I struggled with weight all my life, like most women, and back then a lot of Black women weren’t working out because we didn’t want to sweat our edges out. I was one of those, but I was unhealthy.”

Her love for dancing made working out more enjoyable, and that’s how Curvy Cardio came about.

Mental health services and hair care are some other services she offers.

“People deserve to be healthy and they deserve to love themselves no matter what size and shape, and Curvy Cardio is that safe place for these women and young girls,” she said.

This year, for the business’ 10th anniversary, clients are able to join the program for free, thanks to sponsors like Black Women’s Health Movement, Palmers and All-In Cincinnati, whose mission is to uplift and elevate black women in Hamilton County.

“I love being a sponsor for Curvy Cardio,” said Denisha Porter, executive director of all-In Cincinnati. “I want to make sure that Black women are getting physically active and exercising and becoming their best selves.”

Owens recently had her first in-person workout since the beginning of the pandemic. She was excited with the turnout and hoped to keep this momentum going.

“Just to know that Curvy Cardio has survived life changes, job changes, a pandemic, and that people still want to come and when they could come other places it’s just a blessing,” she said.