TEXAS — Education in the U.S. is quite expensive, some having to set their academic aspirations on hold. Financial access to higher education is a luxury — a luxury that Amazon employees will be afforded, given the company’s latest Career Choice partnerships with national and local universities.

Amazon employees in Texas will have free educational access to nine colleges and universities and national online education providers, including Southern New Hampshire University, Colorado State University–Global, Western Governors University and National University.

The partner schools in Texas include:

Alamo College

Austin Community College

Dallas College

Houston Community College

Lonestar College

Tarrant County Community College

Texas State University

University of Texas at Dallas

University of North Texas

“We’re excited to have been selected as a partner university for the Amazon Career Choice program,” said Adam Fein, vice president for Digital Strategy and Innovation at UNT. “In our discussions together, we knew immediately we would be a good match. They were looking for a highly ranked, diverse, mature university with a strong presence in the area, and we were thrilled to offer our in-person and online undergraduate programs to tens of thousands of Amazon employees in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and all across Texas.”

Career Choice is an upskilling program dedicated to the career advancement of its employees. The program is forever working to expand upon its opportunities to assist workers with the resources needed for success.

“I’m so proud of Amazon’s commitment to invest in the future of our employees by providing easier access to higher education,” said Evan Luscher, director of operations at Amazon in Texas. “Amazon’s dedication to upskill our employees and empower their future regardless of whether or not it benefits the company is truly remarkable. Initiatives like Career Choice can be lifechanging for some people and I look forward to seeing how the program evolves.”

Amazon’s rule of thumb for full tuition aid now “allows employees to participate every year they work at Amazon, and gives them eligibility after only 90 days of employment,” according to its newswire.

Amazon made an upskilling pledge for 2025 with the expansion of Career Choice in mind. The free training and educational program is just one of nine others the company provides.