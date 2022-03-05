There have been some promising numbers as families flock to Central Florida for surf, sun and fun.

Orange County saw a 190% increase in tourism tax money in January when compared to the same month last year.

That’s a $5.8 million dollar dip from December, but before you get too concerned January is typically lower following winter break and the holidays.

Orange County comptroller Phil Diamond has often said if COVID cases are high, tourism will be down.

The omicron COVID-19 variant was peaking in January, and some businesses did take a hit. Outdoor businesses, though, appear to have cashed in.

Andre Martins is a former professional go-kart driver who now owns the Orlando Kart Center. The facility has an all outdoor track and brings in tourists.

“Eighty six percent are tourists and we know this because they only come here one time,” Martins said.

In 2019, Martins did $2.4 million in race sales. That number was cut In half in 2020.

He said 2020 was by far Orlando Kart Center’s worst year since opening. However, 2021 was there best year ever by a landslide, and Martins said 2022 is off to a fast start.

During the height of the pandemic Martins business had a record year surpassing $4 million in business. In January of this year he had a record month of 2,400 customers — and he did that being open only four days a week.

‘When the COVID is peeking, I get more business because people want to be outside doing outside stuff,” Martins said. “There are two other indoor carts in Orlando — I am the only outdoor one, so when COVID gets more intense people come out here more.”

In 2020 when the shutdowns began, Martins only had 7,000 customers for the year — in 2021 he saw 24,000.

With a new record for his business this past January and travel restrictions loosening, he said his business is thriving.

“Now, of course, in the winter we have all the people from the north coming down,” Martins said. "We are expecting a fantastic spring break coming up in two weeks or so.”

Others agree with Martins' expectations.

According to Visit Orlando, current leisure advance hotel bookings for travel to Orlando in March and April are pacing at 82% and 88% of pre-pandemic levels.

Visit Orlando also reports the hotel occupancy rate this past January was at 59% — January 2021 was just 34.8%.