WORCESTER, Mass. - Wormtown Brewery on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester will now offer a variety of food options.

Chef Justin Rexroad is the culinary director of Continuum Culinary Group and has been an executive chef for more than a decade.

The company provides food programs for businesses, and began working with Wormtown brewery earlier this year.

The Wormtown Scratch Kitchen features dishes like pretzels, tacos and burgers, with everything, including the sauces, made right in their Worcester and Foxborough taprooms.

Rexroad said adding a dining experience at the brewery has worked out well.

“It creates the full guest experience,” Rexroad said. “Obviously, the amazing beer has been there. The staff is incredible. They create such a great environment, so we just kind of come in and help finish the job and give the overall guest experience.

“It gives people a reason to come in and stay and hang out and have that much of a better time,” Rexroad added.

The scratch kitchens are open now and Wormtown lovers can find the menus below or on the Worcester and Foxborough taprooms Instagram pages.