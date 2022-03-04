ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Little Lulu’s Italian Ice owner Autumn Bastyr said her welcome to Central Florida’s small business community has been anything but chilly.

“I’ve been welcomed with open arms,” the Chicago native said. “It’s definitely hard to build a small business anywhere, but when you have other small businesses rooting for you, it makes you feel really great about what you’re doing.”

Bastyr, who moved her family and business to the Orlando region last year, said she feels remarkably supported by her new local colleagues and competitors. Back in Chicago, things were “a little more cutthroat,” she said, with small business owners a bit more hesitant to offer each other advice and support.

“They want you to figure it out on your own,” Bastyr said. “They’re more close to the chest with information they learn.”

But here in Central Florida, where the Orlando Economic Partnership estimates approximately 1,000 people move each week, Bastyr said she’s found a supportive community of small business leaders who are more than ready to collaborate.

For Bastyr, the most exciting collaboration so far is her new partnership with another Chicago-inspired food venture, Chicago Dog and Co. — which is actually now Little Lulu’s permanent home. You can find the bright turquoise truck on the back patio, right off State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs.

Chicago Dog co-owner Sandra Rivera said the partnership just makes sense. The fact she and Bastyr both hail from Chicago helps them connect with customers — especially other Windy City transplants — on a more personal level.

“They love talking about their hometown, their neighborhoods, and the fact that we know exactly where they’re coming from because we have a shared experience,” Rivera said. “I think it just gives us a little more legitimacy as a Chicago food operation.”

The classic street food joint is a nod to the corner hot dog stands many Chicagoans grew up with in their neighborhoods, Rivera says — with the addition of lots of open patio space, for enjoying hot and cold treats.

On an early February evening, several customers decided to finish off their dogs with a slushie, or try a fresh sample of raspberry, fudge or coconut ice. Bastyr said she’s hoping as Central Florida heats up, so will business and folks’ interest in her all-natural, fruity ice.

Nationally, Florida ranks first for business startups, according to Florida’s SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network. The network, which provides entrepreneurial resources and monitors state trends, found that the COVID-19 pandemic has been rough on small business owners. Last year, 51% said they felt at least moderately concerned about their viability going forward.

That's a significant drop, though, from the share of small business owners who indicated they felt that way in 2020 — about a 10% difference. Rivera said she hopes that trend will only continue here in Central Florida.

“There are people really hustling and trying to bring good, quality food and good, quality experiences to Central Florida, and kind of put our name on the map when it comes to that,” Rivera said. “So get out there and support your family-owned, locally owned Orlando businesses.”