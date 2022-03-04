The owner of Portland’s Back Bay Grill has announced the Portland Street restaurant has permanently closed.

“I have come to the conclusion that it is time to close the doors to Back Bay Grill and say goodbye. This was not easy, but it is time for me to step out of the kitchen, and move on,” chef-owner Larry Matthews Jr. wrote in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page today.

&nbsp;

Matthews said he would be emptying the restaurant over the next few weeks. As of Friday afternoon, the announcement had already drawn 149 comments from fans sharing stories and wishing Matthews well.

“So sorry to hear this, such a fabulous restaurant. Best of luck in your future endeavors whatever they may be,” wrote one commenter, Tracy Jordan.

“It is the very best restaurant in all of Maine! I can't tell you how sad this is for my husband and me. I hope one day you'll be inspired to open another one because you have the secret to great dining,” another commenter, Marilyn Hansen Kendall, wrote.

Matthews could not be reached directly for comment.