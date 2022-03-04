Par Pacific Holdings, parent company to Par Hawaii and Par Hawaii Refining, announced on Thursday that it would suspend purchases of Russian crude oil.

“Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. … recognizes its important role in Hawaii’s energy security. We intentionally diversify our crude oil sources from locations around the globe to enable us to meet the state’s ongoing demand for fuels. However, in light of recent geopolitical events, we have decided to suspend purchases of Russian crude oil for our Hawaii refinery,” the company announced in a press release.

The announcement said the company will continue to review the situation regarding its suspension of buying crude oil from Russia. It will source crude from other areas of the world.

“The geopolitical landscape and energy markets are dynamic,” the company said. “In the meantime, we are turning to other grades of crude, principally from North and South America, to meet fuel production requirements. As the geopolitical situation evolves, we will work closely with our customers and partners in state government to make prudent decisions in support of energy assurance for Hawaii.”

Par Hawaii is the state’s largest refinery and its retail brands include Hele, 76 Hawaii and nom nom convenience stores. According to the company’s website, it employs about 600 people in the state.

Par Hawaii has not responded to Spectrum News Hawaii’s request for comment.