Maine marijuana regulators are backing off a proposal to change the state's medical marijuana rules after disapproval from the industry.

The rules included product tracking and other new security requirements. Members of the industry slammed the proposal as an overreach that would likely result in higher costs for consumers.

The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy has decided to work with the industry to try again to draft a new set of rules, the Portland Press Herald reported Thursday.

The decision came after a public hearing last month in which medical marijuana caregivers and customers told state officials that the proposed rule changes were too similar to another proposal they successfully opposed last year. Members of the industry also chided that proposal as too expensive.