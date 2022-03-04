CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jeff Tonidandel gets a kick out of serving up drinks inside Supperland. He’s been in the kitchen since his elementary years. He says that’s because his mom is the best microwave cook he knows.

“My mom can’t cook at all. So, I had the delight of teaching myself to cook at a young age, and learning to cook," he said. “If I wanted to have good food, I needed to kind of fend for myself.”

Decades later, he’s serving up a new specialty and converting old churches into fine dining, like what he did with Supperland in 2021. Now he’s doing it with Bonterra, a 125-year-old building that was once a place of worship. He turned it into a dining and wine room.

The hectic commercial market didn’t leave him much of a choice.

“In the South End, yes, it’s just growing like gangbusters,” Tonidandel said.

It's growing with more people, but not real estate. Retail construction in the Charlotte metro area is the lowest it's been since 2006, according to CoStar, a real estate analytics company.

CoStar’s data shows there’s 380,000 square feet of retail space under construction as of March 2022, compared to 1.8 million square feet in 2018. That’s an 80% drop in four years.

So, entrepreneurs like Tonidandel are relying on existing buildings to expand their businesses.

“It’s probably saving about a third on the build-out process,” he said. But, that’s on the front end.

“Some of the added expense when you work with old buildings is you have things like old windows, and they’re very custom and hard to get sizes,” he said.

He may have to update the molding on the walls, too. Dealing with a building as old as Bonterra, he says renovations could get pretty pricey. But, even if he has to dish out more cash, he says it’s worth it.

“We find so much value in the sense of place, and how special they are. And we think over time we’ll get paid back multiples in that investment,” he said.

An already competitive market is complicated by slow development nationwide. The Tar Heel State isn’t even keeping up with the national pace, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Tonidandel says the new restaurant should be up and running within the next year.