MILFORD, Ohio — As the Ukraine invasion by Russian forces continues, a former Northern Kentucky police chief is watching the war unfold while his colleagues remain in the midst of turmoil.

The 54-year-old has been in the trenches with law enforcement in Ukraine since 2017



Through the International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program, Carter has made frequent trips to teach the country’s new police officers



Carter plans to return to assignments in Ukraine once the conflict is resolved

With disgust and horror, former Covington Police Chief Bryan Carter is opening up as he watches the events unfold in Ukraine.

"I’m getting angrier by the day that such a peaceful, sovereign country where my friends and colleagues are and they are indiscriminately bombing everything," Carter said.

With events rapidly unfolding, the father of three with one being adopted from Ukraine said he’s worried about what Russian president Vladimir Putin will do next.

"Day by day there are atrocities being committed, and I’m afraid it’s going to get worse and worse if somebody [doesn't] step up and take action against the Russian military," Carter said.

The 54-year-old has been in the trenches with law enforcement in Ukraine since 2017, serving as a police advisor for the National Police of Ukraine .

Through the International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program, Carter has made frequent trips to teach the country’s new police officers.

"I think about them being in harm's way and I would just like to try and prevent that because they’re like my second family," he explained.

Carter is constantly searching for updates and answers using social media. That’s been his lifeline to know how they’re doing.

"We are keeping in communication with most of the employees to make sure that they’re OK and to make sure they are being taken care of," said Carter.

Since returning home from his last assignment in December 2021, he’s hopeful the war is over soon, but fears it will continue to drag on.

"To see someone just totally violating their sovereignty its a shock to me and it's telling to me because I know it won’t stop. I know Putin won’t stop," Carter added.

As Russian forces surround the cities Carter once worked in including Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, he's confident that his counterparts he helped train have the skills they need.

"They’ve changed the way that they police. They’re more involved with the community and because of that involvement, they work together with the community to solve problems," explains Carter.

While the unknown is scary, this grandfather is remaining positive for Ukrainians and their families.

"I think it will end, but I’m really worried for my colleagues and my friends there. So, yes this does help. It’s something a little more positive," said Carter.

Carter plans to return to assignments in Ukraine once the conflict is resolved. If you are wondering how you can help people in Ukraine, click here to make a donation.

An Amazon wish list is now set up and items can be shipped to the Bradley Sheriff's Office at 2290 Blythe Ave SE, Cleveland, TN 37311.

The items purchased are going straight to Ukrainian Police forces, which are assisting in the defense of the country.