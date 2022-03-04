It's staple for many upstate New York communities during Lent: the Friday fish fry.

While people fill their bellies, many organizations serve up the dish as an important fundraiser to fill their coffers.

But like just about everything right now, you might notice your fish fry costs a little more than last year.

The Wilson Fire Company in rural Niagara County draws people from near and far on Friday nights during Lent.

"They come as far as Rochester, North Buffalo, Holland area to get our fish frys,” said Gary Darnell, Wilson firefighter and co-chair of the fish fry operation. “I don't know if it’s the recipe we use or what, but for some reason they like it.”

He's among a group of volunteers that have been doing this for decades. They crank out the fish fry dinners as fast as they can.

"We can do anywhere from 1,200 to 1,500 a night," he said.

They go through more than 900 pounds of cod each Friday in Lent. But their costs to put on the fundraiser are on the rise.

The fish is up $2.00 per pound. The price of cooking oil is nearly double what it was last year.

Co-chair Joyce Banagis says it's made making a profit more difficult.

"We did have to raise our prices, which is something we don't like to have to do,” she said. “The price of fish was up. The oil was up.”

And with the state's ban on polystyrene foam packaging, they've had to switch to more costly cardboard takeout boxes.

The fish fry is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the fire company. They use the money for new equipment, training, operating expenses and community outreach.

"It's important that we keep doing what we do as far as the fundraiser and we keep getting new members so that the service keeps going and moving in the right direction for the community," Darnell said.

So they're ready for the rush of eager eaters — even if it costs a few dollars more.

"I think people will come out,” Banagis said. “They're expecting things to go up. It's going up in every part of your life.”